Counterfeit stamp case: Mohali-based visa firm director acquitted for lack of evidence

Mohali court has acquitted one of the directors of a Mohali-based visa consultancy firm, in a case involving the alleged recovery of counterfeit government and bank stamps during an enforcement directorate (ED) raid in 2017.

The court, after examining the evidence and arguments presented, found insufficient material to establish the case beyond reasonable doubt. (HT Photo for representation)

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The case dates back to October 10, 2017, when officials from the ED carried out a search at the premises of M/s Seabird International Pvt. Ltd. in Mohali under provisions of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA). During the search, authorities reported recovering multiple counterfeit stamps of government departments, banks, and a doctor, along with other objectionable items from a property allegedly linked to one of the company director Gurinder Singh.

Following the recovery, an FIR was registered at Phase 11 police station under sections related to forgery and cheating. Investigators alleged that the recovered items pointed towards possible financial irregularities and misuse in visa-related operations.

During the course of the trial, the defence argued that Gurinder Singh had been falsely implicated and was not directly connected to the premises from where the alleged recoveries were made. It was submitted that the property in question was not his residence and had been taken on rent for accommodating employees. The defence also maintained that there was no evidence to show that the recovered stamps were ever used in any illegal activity.

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{{^usCountry}} The court, after examining the evidence and arguments presented, found insufficient material to establish the case beyond reasonable doubt. Taking note of these findings, the court acquitted Gurinder Singh in the case. However, detailed judgement is awaited. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The court, after examining the evidence and arguments presented, found insufficient material to establish the case beyond reasonable doubt. Taking note of these findings, the court acquitted Gurinder Singh in the case. However, detailed judgement is awaited. {{/usCountry}}

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