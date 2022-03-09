Counting of past service: Documents of Panjab University teachers to be examined first

A special panel of Panjab University (PU) on Tuesday decided that two members among them will examine the documents of the teachers who have applied for counting of past service.

None of the 61 cases, which were to be considered, were approved by the panel during its meeting. Last year, only 13 cases were approved by the panel, while others were asked to provide requisite documents.

A member of the committee said, “Since there were a lot of cases to be taken up, it was decided that two members from the committee will examine the documents of these cases first. Then, the recommendation will be taken up.”

The next meeting of the committee is likely to be held next week. The counting of past service has remained one of the important issues at PU in recent years and it was also one of the main agendas during the last election of Panjab University Teachers Association (PUTA).

PU in 2020 decided to provide benefits of past services to teachers with pending cases who claimed that their past experience was not counted.

The issue of counting of past services of teachers arose in 2017, when over 100 PU professors submitted their papers, claiming that their past services were not counted while considering the promotion of teachers under the Career Advancement Scheme (CAS).