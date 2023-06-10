Couple found murdered in Pathankot village

A couple was found murdered in cold-blood with their mouths gagged, in their house in Manwal village of Pathankot on Thursday night.

The Pathankot couple’s murder is suspected to have taken place on late Thursday evening but came to light around midnight following which police reached the spot. (HT File)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Identified as Rajkumar, 62, and Champa Devi, 57, the couple lived alone as their son lives in England while their daughter studies in Chandigarh.

Sources say that robbery may have been the motive behind the killing as a few costly items were found missing from the house.

The murder is suspected to have taken place on late Thursday evening but came to light around midnight following which police reached the spot.

As per village residents, the couple was hit with sharp-edged weapons, that led to their death. Police have not given any statement about this and said they are waiting for post-mortem reports. As per sources, the couple’s mouths were found gagged with polythene bags.

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Rajinder Manhas said, “A case has been registered against unidentified persons. We have sent the bodies to the civil hospital for post-mortem.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Senior superintendent of police Harkamalpreet Singh Khakh said, “We are trying to locate the couple’s servant Balwinder Singh, a resident of Uperla Manwal village, as he has been missing since the crime. We have some other strong leads as well and teams are out to nab the culprits.”

.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON