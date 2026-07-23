Couple dead, 5 hurt in rain-related mishaps in Jammu

A couple was killed and five others injured after the passengers vehicle they were travelling in was hit by shooting stones in Ramban district on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway (NH 44) on Wednesday morning, taking the toll of rain-related deaths in Jammu region to 24, said officials.

A view of the damaged shopping complex after it was washed away following continuous heavy rainfall at Beerwah in Budgam district some 3O kms from Srinagar, on Wednesday. (Waseem Andrabi/HT)

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The deceased were identified as Nazir Ahmed and his wife Shakila Begum, residents of Kashtigarh in Doda district.

The incident took place at Gangroo near Ramsoo when the tempo traveller was on it way to Ramban from Banihal.

“Amid rainfall, shooting stones struck a Tempo Traveller injuring seven people. They were taken to hospital. Two of them, however, succumbed to their injuries,” police spokesperson said.

On Sunday, flash flood stuck Poonch, Rajouri districts in J&K. Eleven people were killed and several missing. On Monday, ten people lost their lives to various rain-related incidents in Doda and Poonch, besides recovery of one body.

The India Meteorological Department’s has issued a weather warning forecasting another spell of heavy rain and thunderstorms across J&K till July 23.

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Three residential houses collapsed due to heavy rains in Shikari village of Mahore in Reasi district on Wednesday morning, said officials.

However, the occupants vacated the houses in time and no casualties were reported.

Highways blocked

Jammu-Srinagar National Highway (NH44), Jammu-Kishtwar National Highway (NH244) and Mughal Road was blocked due to multiple landslides and mudslides, said officials.

Authorities have advised the commuters avoid travelling on the major highways and other hilly roads till weather improved and roads were declared safe.

Yatras remain suspended

All the religious pilgrimages, including Amarnath Yatra, Vaishno Devi Yatra, Shiv Khori Yatra and Machail Mata Yatra remained suspended for fourth day.

Officials informed that there were around 6,000 pilgrims in Bhagwati Nagar Yatri Niwas base camp here. Similarly, 2800 pilgrims have been left stranded at Pahalgam in Anantnag district.

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Meanwhile, Omar on Wednesday chaired a meeting at civil secretariat in Srinagar to review the restoration works, relief measures and overall flood preparedness across the Union Territory, arisen due to incessant rains and flash floods.

Chief minister stressed the need for maintaining a high state of preparedness to effectively deal with flood-like situations arising from erratic weather patterns.

National Conference MP from Anantnag-Rajouri constituency, Mian Altaf, on Wednesday, visited flood affected villages in Rajouri and Poonch and demanded the affected region be declared a “calamity-prone area” and sought a special relief package for the victims.

He also urged the government to expedite rescue and recovery operations for the nine people still missing and appealed to lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha and CM Omar Abdullah to personally assess the scale of devastation.

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“This area should be declared a calamity-prone area in view of the vast destruction of houses, loss of lives, missing persons and damage to agricultural land. A special package should also be given to the affected people,” Altaf told reporters in Rajouri.

Deputy CM visits flood-hit Bella

Deputy CM Surinder Choudhary visited flood-affected area of Bella in Rajouri to assess the ground situation following the recent flash floods.

He interacted with the officers and field functionaries deployed on the spot and directed them to expedite restoration works, including clearance of damaged road stretches and restoration of essential services, so that normalcy is restored at the earliest.

Meanwhile, ministers Javed Ahmed Rana and Satish Sharma visited the flood-affected areas of Rajouri district to assess the damage and review the ongoing relief, rescue and restoration operations.

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The ministers interacted with the affected families and took stock of the damage to houses, public infrastructure, drinking water supply and other essential services.

Deputy chief minister and NC MP Altaf escaped unhurt in two separate mudslide incidents. Officials said a mudslide occurred at Chingus-Rajouri when the cavalcade of the deputy CM was passing.

Altaf, however, had a much narrower escape as his official vehicle got trapped in the middle of the road as mud and debris rapidly engulfed the stretch at Madana near Surankote in Poonch district.

The road clearance agency promptly deployed an earthmover, enabling the vehicle to safely negotiate the mudslide-hit stretch and continue its journey.