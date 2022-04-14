Couple ends life in Haryana after families oppose match

A young couple committed suicide by hanging themselves from a tree on the outskirts of a village in Haryana’s Charkhi Dadri district, police said on Thursday.

The 22-year-old woman’s mother had lodged a complaint at Sadar Dadri police station on Wednesday. “I went to work in the fields and my daughter was alone at home. When I returned, she was missing. I checked with neighbours before lodging the police complaint,” the woman’s mother said.

Sadar Dadri police station house officer (SHO) Ram Singh said the woman’s body was detected after tracing her mobile phone’s location.

“The man, also in his early 20s, is from the same village and was also found hanging with the same rope from the tree. We informed his family,” Ram Singh said.

The bodies were sent for post-mortem examination.

“The couple ended life after their parents opposed their decision to get married as they belonged to the same gotra (lineage) and same village,” the SHO added.

Passers-by helped the police identify the bodies.