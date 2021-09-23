Couple held for running flesh trade racket in Ludhiana

A couple was arrested for running a flesh trade racket from their house in Moti Bagh Colony on Tuesday.

Apart from the couple, another man and a woman, were arrested from the house, while two of the accused managed to escape. Those arrested are Palwinder Singh, his wife Kamaljit Kaur, Jassi Sandhu of Shivaji Nagar and Prince of Rahon road, while those who managed to escape are Akash and Prabhu of Rahon road.

Inspector Pramod Kumar, station house officer at the Tibba police station, said a case has been registered under sections of the Immoral Trafficking Act.