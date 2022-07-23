Couple killed in road accident in Kurukshetra

A couple was killed and their driver sustained injuries in a road accident that took place on the NH-44 near Shahbad of Kurukshetra district on Friday. The deceased have been identified as Rinku Setia (42) and his wife Shalu Setia (40), residents of Rajpura in Punjab. While their driver Ravi Kumar of Patiala has been hospitalised. They were going to Delhi to pick up their daughters from the airport.

The police said that the accident took place around 5.30 am on Friday morning when they were going to Delhi and their SUV was hit by a car from the rear. The driver lost control and the SUV overturned after hitting the railings on the roadside.

Rinku, Shalu and their driver Ravi sustained serious injuries and they were rushed to hospital and Rinku and Shalu were declared brought dead, said the police.

However, the driver of the other vehicle managed to flee the spot. The police registered a case under Sections 304 A, 279, 337 and 427 of the IPC against the unknown car driver and the police have taken the vehicle into their custody. The bodies have been handed over to the family members after the post-mortem.

