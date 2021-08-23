Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Couple thrash elderly woman, rob her of gold earrings in Ludhiana
chandigarh news

Couple thrash elderly woman, rob her of gold earrings in Ludhiana

The victim said she knew the couple as they lived in a rented accommodation near her house; they had shifted to another place three months ago
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON AUG 23, 2021 01:35 AM IST
A case under Sections 379-B (snatching using force) and 452 (house-trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrong­ful restraint) of Indian Penal Code has been registered at the Division Number 3 police station in Ludhiana.

A couple has been booked for thrashing a 78-year-old woman and robbing her gold earrings on Saturday evening after breaking into her house in Harcharan Nagar where she lived alone.

The accused have been identified as Raja and his wife Simran.

The victim, Sudarshna Rani, said she knew the couple as they lived in a rented accommodation near her house. They had shifted to another place three months ago. Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Gurjit Singh, who is investigating the case, said the woman suffered injuries to her face and around her eyes. She was living alone as she had lost her two sons and husband.

A case under Sections 379-B (snatching using force) and 452 (house-trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrong­ful restraint) of Indian Penal Code has been registered at the Division Number 3 police station. A hunt is on for the duo’s arrest.

The ASI added that the victim’s neighbours had seen the accused roaming around in the vicinity on multiple occasions and had been planning the robbery for a long time.

