Couple visiting Australia returns to burgled house in Panchkula

A couple away to Australia since December received a rude shock on their return, as burglars had made off with jewellery and other valuables from their house in Sector 21, Panchkula.

Panchkula police have registered a theft case at the Sector-5 police station, and launched a probe to trace and arrest the thieves. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The complainant, SR Sharma, told the police that he and his wife had left for Australia on December 30, 2022. On January 20, 2023, their neighbour informed them about a break-in, following which police were alerted.

On their return from Australia on March 21, the couple found the main mesh and wooden doors damaged, and locks broken. The entire house was ransacked. On further inspection, they realised that silver ornaments and tableware worth ₹40,000, including anklets, rings, coins, glasses, bowls, plates and spoons, were gone. They also found ₹2,000 in cash, a digital camera and other household articles worth around ₹17,000 missing.

Police have registered a theft case at the Sector-5 police station, and launched a probe to trace and arrest the thieves.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Theft at Raipur Rani house

In another case of house theft, thieves broke into a house in Raipur Rani on Friday while the family was away.

In his complaint, Yogesh Kumar said on Friday evening, he was away to meet a friend, while his sister and mother had gone to attend a wedding in the neighbourhood. When his mother returned home around 6 pm, she realised there had been a burglary.

Kumar reported theft of gold jewellery, including two pairs of ear studs, ring and a necklace, and four pairs of silver anklets. A case under Sections 380 (theft in dwelling house, etc) and 454 (house-trespass) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Raipur Rani police station.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}