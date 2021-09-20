Couple who duped Chandigarh residents of 1 crore through kitty schemes nabbed

A husband-wife duo, who was on the run for nearly four years after duping several city residents of over ₹1 crore through kitty schemes, has been nabbed, police said on Sunday.

The accused, Jatinder Singh, alias Happy, and his wife, Manu Sandal, who used to live at Dhanas village in Chandigarh, till 2017, were arrested from Pune on September 16.

Since fleeing from Chandigarh, they had settled in Naveli Basti, Pune, police said.

According to investigators, the couple had been offering kitty schemes to Chandigarh residents for over 10 years. Earlier, they would pay back everyone at a higher interest than banks, eliciting interest of more people. But after they got investments worth over ₹1 crore from around 200 people, they disappeared from the city in September 2017.

After being brought to the city, the accused were produced before a local court and sent to three-day police remand.