Court frames charges against two in Srinagar acid attack case

A court in Srinagar has framed charges against the two persons of the three involved in an acid attack case in which a 24-year-old woman suffered grave injuries in Srinagar on February 1, officials said.

The police said that the charges were framed against the two adult accused in the case under Sections 120B and 326A while regarding the juvenile accused, a board has been constituted by the Juvenile Justice Board wherein assessment regarding his mental and psychological parameters is being conducted to decide if he can be treated as an adult in the trial.

A police spokesman said that the charges were framed by principal sessions judge, Srinagar, Jawad Ahmed on Saturday against the two accused, Sajid Altaf Rather (Sheikh) who is the main accused, and Mohd Saleem Kumar, who allegedly sold the abrasive material. The next date of hearing has been fixed for March 30.

“This is among the fastest cases to be charge-sheeted and then charges framed that have taken place, both taking place within a month,” said SSP, Srinagar, Rakesh Balawal in a statement.

The maximum punishment which can be handed over to the accused is life sentence.

The woman was hospitalised with burns on her face after acid was thrown on her in the Hawal area here on February 1. The survivor has suffered 5-9% burn injuries on her face and scalp while her eye was also affected.

After concluding the investigation swiftly, Srinagar police had filed the chargesheet of the case on February 22 in record time against the two adult accused in the CJM court and against one accused who is a minor in the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB).

“Petition was also filed in the JJB to try the juvenile as an adult in line with the amended Juvenile Justice Act, as he falls in the bracket of 16-18 years and the nature of the crime is heinous. Subsequently, a board has been constituted by the JJB wherein assessment regarding his mental and psychological parameters is being conducted to decide if he can be treated as an adult in the trial,” the police spokesman said.

Srinagar Police has deputed a dedicated officer of the rank of Inspector to follow the trial of this particular case, in coordination with the prosecution department.

The survivor girl is undergoing treatment at a specialised hospital in Chennai.

The police had on February 2 arrested the three persons, including the woman’s stalker, his friend and the man who sold the abrasive chemical.

The main accused, Sajid Altaf Rather, had gone to the victim’s workplace along with the juvenile and thrown acid on her when she was returning home. She had rejected the main culprit’s marriage proposal. The accused had bought the acid from Mohd Saleem, a mechanic.