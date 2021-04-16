Court issues warrants against Ludhiana woman who accuses teen of rape

A local court has issued bailable warrants against a woman, who had accused a 17-year-old boy of raping her in October 2018.

The court acted on the plea of Ludhiana police’s special branch that submitted that as the woman was 22 years old when she filed the complaint and the accused was a minor, action should be taken against her.

Challenging the charge-sheet submitted by the Division Number 5 police in court, the branch said it needed to investigate some more points, which could change the case.

The woman, a resident of Lalowal village, Rahon, had filed a rape complaint against the teenager, who lives in Talwandi Sabo, Nawanshahr, on October 25, 2018.

She had claimed that the boy had taken her to a hotel near the Ludhiana bus stand on the pretext of marriage and raped her after drugging her on January 16, 2018.

On her complaint, the Division Number 5 police had booked the boy under Section 376 (rape) of Indian Penal Code and apprehended him. Thereon, police filed a charge-sheet against the boy within days.

Boy sought probe through police chief

Challenging the woman’s claims, on February 18, 2020, the boy filed a complaint to the commissioner of police, seeking a probe into the matter.

The boy had alleged that it was in fact the woman who had been sexually exploiting him for two years after offering to help him in studies.

He had claimed that contrary to her claims, she herself took him to the hotel and sexually assaulted him, while threatening to share his objectionable pictures with his parents.

The teenager had confided in his relatives, following which they approached the woman’s family and they decided to get them married once he was 18. But, the woman filed a police complaint against him out of nowhere, he alleged.

The commissioner of police had then marked an inquiry to the special branch, which took note of the age of the boy and the woman, and moved an application in court for further investigation.

Since then, the woman has been skipping court hearings, the branch officials said, while refusing to provide more details about the probe.