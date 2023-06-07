Court nod to collection of voice samples in corruption case against former CBI judge

The court of a chief judicial magistrate (CJM) on Tuesday allowed the anti-corruption bureau (ACB) to take voice samples of a former Haryana district and session judge and director of a real estate company in connection with a corruption case registered against former Panchkula Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) judge Sudhir Parmar.

A Panchkula court gave a nod to collection of voice samples in corruption case against former CBI judge. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The duo in question, former judge VP Gupta and M3M India Private Limited director Roop Bansal had on Tuesday appeared before the court of Panchkula CJM Rajni Kaushal and recorded their consent allowing ACB to collect their voice samples.

Notably, Gupta has not been named as an accused in the case yet, but there is a mention of his conversation with Parmar in the first information report (FIR)

He had moved an application before the CJM court saying he was ready to give his consent provided the ACB provides him original recordings, true transcripts.

ACB handed over the voice recordings to him in a pen drive, while submitting before the court that “so far there is only one voice recording between Gupta and Parmar”

Parmar had earlier on May 17 given consent for providing his voice sample.

“The court has allowed the application moved by ACB seeking voice samples. Now, after getting time from the lab, ACB will issue notices to them to get their voice sampling done,” public prosecutor SK Bairagi, who appeared for the bureau, said.

The collected samples will then be matched with the recordings as part of the investigation.

The ACB had sought permission to take voice samples of all those whose conversation excerpts feature in the case documents prepared by the probe agency.

As per the ACB’s FIR, “The audio recordings contain conversation of Sudhir Parmar with one VP Gupta (a removed/dismissed judge of Haryana) wherein they are making a strategy to show favour with a view to extort money from former IAS officer TC Gupta, who was the then director, town and country planning.”

The CJM had on May 30 also directed the investigating officer, inspector Dalbir Singh of the ACB, to provide copies of the documents to Parmar on which reliance is sought to have been placed by the prosecution.

The ACB on April 17, registered the FIR against Parmar, his nephew, Ajay Parmar and Bansal and other unknown persons under Sections 7, 8, 11 and 13 of the Prevention of Corruption Act and Section 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code.

The FIR said that “a reliable source of information” was received by the ACB against Parmar for allegedly showing favouritism in lieu of undue advantage to Roop Bansal and his brother Basant Bansal of M3M and Lalit Goyal of IREO Group — who already have CBI and Enforcement Directorate cases pending in the special CBI court.

