Ambala court allows attachment of MC vehicle in sanitation case

A local court on Tuesday allowed the attachment of a vehicle of the Ambala Municipal Corporation for the non-compliance of an earlier order, when it failed to be part of a committee to check the sanitation situation in its area.

The court of civil judge Mukesh Kumar passed the orders while hearing on an application filed by Rohit Jain, a local advocate and incumbent president of the District Bar Association.

During the last hearing on August 16 in “Rohit Jain VS Municipal Corporation, Ambala etc.”, the same court had appointed a three-member committee to check and verify the situation of cleaning and door-to-door collection of garbage, after the MC filed a report on the clearance of 26 spots.

Based on the names filed by Jain (here decree-holder), and in the presence of both parties, the court had appointed a local commission including Poonam Rani, advocate, Paramjit Singh from an NGO and Ex. Officio Executive Officer of the MC.

The court asked for a report on August 29.

In the report, the commission submitted that at the MC, there is a post of deputy municipal commissioner (DMC), who along with Sushil Kumar, assistant sanitary inspector, failed to reply to calls of Poonam Rani.

“When Paramjit Singh contacted Deepak Sura, DMC, he appointed a sanitary inspector to be part of their committee, but he also nominated another person with the rank of assistant sanitary inspector, who refused to come for inspection of the city. Thereafter, two members of the committee inspected the MC area and found that the MC is not monitoring the work of collection of garbage, and they are also not cleaning various spots,” the order reads.

On application for attachment of vehicle, Sanjeev Kumar, counsel for judgment debtor (MC), argued that no ground is made out on such attachment and submitted that the cleaning of city is a continuous process.

“…the DMC cannot take responsibility to clean the city and to inspect it with the committee ... .The DMC is busy in administrative work, therefore, he has sent assistant sanitary inspector in the court..,” the court was told.

The court said that despite specific orders and receiving information from other committee members, MC failed to inspect the various spots of Ambala City and observed that “it appears that they are not ready to comply (with) the orders.”

It added that despite clear mention in the order that if any member of the committee has any objection to the appointment, an application for removal of the name can be filed, but no such application was filed by either of the members.

It also made a reference to the directions of the High Court of Punjab and Haryana and deputy commissioner in 2020 in this regard.

It observed that the civic body is “…just completing the formalities and not complying (with) the direction with such sincerity” and ordered the attachment of vehicle.

A report has been sought on September 13.

