Court rejects anticipatory bail of man in 13.5-lakh cheating case in Ludhiana

A local court has dismissed the anticipatory bail plea of a Chandigarh Road resident accused in a ₹13.5 lakh cheating case, observing that custodial interrogation was necessary to trace the money trail and uncover the full extent of the fraud.

Additional sessions judge Jagdeep Sood rejected the plea of Karan Joshi, noting that he appeared to be the main conspirator in the case. (HT File)

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Additional sessions judge Jagdeep Sood rejected the plea of Karan Joshi, noting that he appeared to be the main conspirator in the case.

The case was registered at Model Town police station on the complaint of a woman whose husband had died in 2017. According to the complaint, her husband had purchased a 270-square-yard plot in the Haibowal area and had handed over ₹1.5 lakh along with the original sale deed to co-accused Mohammad Asgar for correction of the khasra number.

After her husband’s death, the complainant approached Asgar for the corrected documents. He allegedly told her that the money had been paid to Karan Joshi, who posed as a patwari, for completing the process.

The accused allegedly continued to demand additional payments on various pretexts. The complainant paid the amount in instalments, but the work was not completed.

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{{^usCountry}} The court, while rejecting the anticipatory bail plea, observed that the allegations pointed to a larger conspiracy and required detailed investigation, including custodial questioning of the accused. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The court, while rejecting the anticipatory bail plea, observed that the allegations pointed to a larger conspiracy and required detailed investigation, including custodial questioning of the accused. {{/usCountry}}

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