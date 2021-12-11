Covid: 19 more test positive in Chandigarh tricity area

The tricity reported 18 new cases of Covid-19 on Friday, with Mohali accounting for 11. The remaining five surfaced in Panchkula and two in Chandigarh.

The daily tally had stood at 22 and 19 and Wednesday and Thursday, respectively. Meanwhile, no virus-related death was reported on Friday. Only one Mohali woman has succumbed to the virus in the tricity this month so far.

In Mohali district, five new cases were reported from Kharar, two each from Dhakoli and Mohali city, while one each surfaced in Dera Bassi and Boothgarh. Chandigarh’s cases were reported from Sectors 15 and 22.

With cases being reported in double digits daily, the tricity’s active cases tally is also going up. It has reached 158, with 76 patients in Mohali, 56 in Chandigarh, and 26 in Panchkula.

Chandigarh has so far reported 65,618 positive cases, of which 64,486 have been cured and 1,076 have died. In Mohali, total cases recorded tol date are 69,026. Among these, 67,877 patients have recovered and 1,073 have died. Panchkula’s caseload of 30,862 includes 30,457 recoveries and 379 casualties.