Covid: 83-year-old unvaccinated man latest victim in Chandigarh

Chandigarh has been reporting Covid deaths daily for past three weeks, but positivity rate dropped to 1.4% on Tuesday
Updated on Feb 16, 2022 01:16 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh:

With an 83-year-old man succumbing to Covid-19 on Tuesday, Chandigarh reported a virus-related fatality for the twenty-first straight day.

The neighbouring Mohali district has reported no casualty for the past three days, while the death toll has remained stable in Panchkula for the past two days.

The latest victim was a resident of Manimajra who was undergoing treatment at Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32. Still unvaccinated, the octogenarian was also suffering from hypertension and kidney disease.

Meanwhile, a day after dropping below 100 for the first time this year, the tricity’s single-day tally again bumped up to 113. Mohali reported 56 fresh cases, followed by 29 in Panchkula and 28 in Chandigarh.

The tricity’s active caseload stands at 1,148, with 503 patients in Mohali, 501 in Chandigarh and 144 in Panchkula. Chandigarh has seen a significant dip in positivity rate, which stood at 1.4% on Tuesday. In Mohali and Panchkula, it was recorded at 3.5% and 3%, respectively.

