Covid cases continue to drop for 4th consecutive week in Chandigarh

After a sudden spurt in coronavirus cases in July, coronavirus cases in the tricity area continued to fall for the fourth consecutive week ended August 28.

After reporting 2,286 cases in the week ended July 31, the tricity’s weekly infection tally started waning, with only 1,933 cases logged between August 1 and 7. The tally further dropped to 1,387 between August 8 and August 14, 1,079 between August 15 and August 21, and finally to 766 cases in the week ended August 28.

This week, Chandigarh reported 305 cases, a dip from 437 cases the previous week. In Mohali, cases dropped from 407 to 266, while in Panchkula, the tally fell from 235 cases to 195.

However, Covid-related fatalities continued to rise in the tricity. In the week ended August 28, the tricity reported five fatalities, four from Chandigarh and one from Panchkula. In the previous week, seven deaths were reported in the tricity (four from Mohali, two from Chandigarh and one from Panchkula).

Health experts said the cases will continue to fluctuate as curbs were not being enforced and Covid-appropriate behaviour was not being followed.

Chandigarh, director, health services, Dr Suman Singh, said, “Those dying in Chandigarh were aged or had co-morbidities. People should not take Covid lightly and should get the booster dose of the vaccine when eligible.”

72 fresh cases

The Chandigarh tricity recorded 72 fresh coronavirus infections on Sunday, a slight dip from 80 cases on Saturday.

Chandigarh alone reported 42 cases on Sunday against the 36 cases on Saturday. In Mohali, cases dipped from 23 to 17, whereas in Panchkula, cases dropped from 21 to 13. No covid-related fatality was reported on Sunday for the second consecutive day.

So far, in August, 21 people have succumbed to the virus in the tricity against 13 last month. Meanwhile, the tricity’s active caseload dropped to 726. At 306, Mohali has the highest number of infected people, followed by Chandigarh with 305 and Panchkula with 115.

Virus’ trajectory

Week Cases Deaths

June 27-July 3 1048 4

July 4-10 901 2

July 11-17 1,216 3

July 18-24 1,797 0

July 25- 31 2,286 6

August 1- 7 1933, 4

August 8-14 1,387 , 6

August 15-21 1,079 , 7

August 22-28 766, 5