Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Covid cases hit one-month high in Chandigarh
chandigarh news

Covid cases hit one-month high in Chandigarh

Tricity’s cases remained in double digits for the third consecutive day on Thursday; at seven, Chandigarh’s cases were highest since July 12
By HT Correspondents, Chandigarh/mohali/panchkula
PUBLISHED ON AUG 13, 2021 02:04 AM IST
In some respite, no death was recorded in the tricity for the 12th straight day. (Satish Bate/HT PHOTO)

With 13 fresh infections, tricity’s daily Covid-19 count remained in double digits for the third day in a row, even as Chandigarh reported its highest single-day tally in a month.

The UT had seven fresh cases, highest since July 12, when the count was nine. Though Panchkula’s tally came down from two to zero in the past 24 hours, in Mohali it jumped from three to six, taking tricity’s total to 13, higher than Wednesday’s 10. On Tuesday, 18 people had tested positive across the three jurisdictions.

With this, tricity’s active cases rose from 91 to 97, hitting a three-week high. At 50, Mohali has the most infected patients, followed by 37 in Chandigarh and 10 in Mohali.

In some respite, no death was recorded in the tricity for the 12th straight day.

The latest cases in Chandigarh were from Sectors 12, 15, 44, 45 and 49, Manimajra and Mauli Jagran, and those in Mohali from Mohali city, Kharar and Dera Bassi.

The recovery rate stayed stable at 98% across the board and daily positivity rate was also below 0.4%.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Feel good rescue story of a newborn elephant will leave you smiling. Watch

Japanese diplomat posts videos of origami artworks for about a year, goes viral

Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Kailash Vijayvargiya sing Yeh Dosti Hum Nahi Todenge

Saree from Sabyasachi H&M collaboration collection leaves people with thoughts
TRENDING TOPICS
Kinnaur landslide
International Youth Day
GISAT-1
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Vikram Sarabhai birth anniversary
August 2021 festivals
Shamita Shetty
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP