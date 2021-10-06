Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Covid cases in HP: 155 more people test positive
Covid cases in HP: 155 more people test positive

The total Covid cases in HP have increased to 2,19,746, while the death toll mounted to 3,672 after three patients more people succumbed to the infection. (Representative Image/HT File)
Published on Oct 06, 2021 03:38 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Dharamshala

Himachal logged 155 fresh coronavirus cases on Tuesday, taking the state’s case tally to 2,19,746, while the death toll mounted to 3,672 after three patients more people succumbed to the infection.

Among the fresh cases, 44 were reported in Hamirpur, 41 in Hamirpur, 31 in Mandi, 19 in Shimla, 11 in Bilaspur, six in Kullu, and three in Una. No case has been reported in three four districts Chamba, Kinnaur, Lahaul-Spiti and Solan.

The active cases have come down to 1,400, while recoveries reached 2,14,657 after 161 people recuperated. Kangra is the worst-hit district with a total of 49,147 cases reported till date, followed by 31,068 in Mandi and 27,281 in Shimla.

Wednesday, October 06, 2021
