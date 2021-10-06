Covid cases in Jammu and Kashmir: J&K registers 102 fresh infections

Jammu and Kashmir recorded 102 fresh coronavirus infections on Tuesday.

Around 73 cases were reported in Kashmir valley, while Jammu saw 29 infections. There are 1,074 active cases in the UT. Srinagar district has the highest number of active cases at 468, followed by Baramulla and Budgam districts with 105 and 87 active cases, respectively.

Officials said with 41 cases, Srinagar had the highest number of new infections, while 19 other districts had no or single-digit cases. The overall number of people who have recovered reached 3,24,493, prompting the recovery rate to reach 98.33%.

35 students test positive in Poonch

JAMMU Thirty-five Government Girls’ Higher secondary School students tested positive for Covid in Mandi area of Poonch on Tuesday, said officials. The students were studying in Classes 10 and 12.

Poonch chief education officer Abdul Majid said, “After 35 students were found Covid 19 positive in a rapid antigen test, we closed the school for five days. The students have been sent to home isolation.”

Six students of government higher secondary school in Lassana had also tested Covid positive on Monday.