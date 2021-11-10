Covid cases shoot up in Mohali again, 16 test positive in Chandigarh tricity area

With 11 fresh infections on Tuesday, Covid cases in Mohali shot up again. After a steady decline of cases last month, Mohali is witnessing an uptick in the cases since November 1.

Meanwhile, five more people tested positive for Covid in Chandigarh while Panchkula reported no new case, taking the tricity count to 16, against nine cases on Monday. However, no Covid fatality was recorded in the tricity on the day.

In Mohali, five cases were reported from Mohali city, three from Kharar, two from Dhakoli and one from Boothgarh. In Chandigarh, the cases were reported from Sector 8 and Ramdarbar.

Tricity’s active cases also rose to 74 on Tuesday as compared to Monday’s tally of 65. As many as 42 patients are still infected in Mohali, followed by 26 in Chandigarh and only six in Panchkula.

Chandigarh has so far reported 65,371 positive cases, of which 64,525 have been cured and 820 have died. In Mohali, total cases recorded till date are 68,860. Among these, 67,749 patients have recovered and 1,069 have died. Panchkula’s caseload of 30,777 includes 30, 392 recoveries and 378 casualties.

