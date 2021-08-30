Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Covid: Chandigarh logs 6 cases, Mohali reports 1 death
chandigarh news

Covid: Chandigarh logs 6 cases, Mohali reports 1 death

A resident of Lalru in Mohali died of Covid-19 on Sunday while eight new cases surfaced in the tricity, including six in Chandigarh
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON AUG 30, 2021 12:52 AM IST
The tricity’s active caseload stands at 96, with 48 patients in Mohali, 38 in Chandigarh and 10 in Panchkula.

A resident of Lalru in Mohali died of Covid-19 on Sunday while eight new cases surfaced in the tricity, including six in Chandigarh.

Behlana village in Chandigarh alone accounted for half the tally with four cases. Sectors 19 and 43 in the UT besides Mohali city and Pinjore in Panchkula recorded a case each.

The tricity’s daily tally has been fluctuating and had hit this month’s peak with 20 cases on Friday before dropping to 12 on Saturday. In terms of fatalities this month, only two deaths each have been reported in Chandigarh and Mohali and one in Panchkula.

The tricity’s active caseload stands at 96, with 48 patients in Mohali, 38 in Chandigarh and 10 in Panchkula.

In terms of total cases and deaths, Mohali district leads with 68,602 and 1,059, respectively, followed by 65,093 and 813 in Chandigarh and 30,681 and 377 in Panchkula. While 67,495 patients have been cured in Mohali, the number stands at 64,242 and 30,294 in Chandigarh and Panchkula, respectively.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Himachal orchardists fear Washington, Iranian apples may steal the show

Canada gurdwaras’ council against plan to print ‘saroops’ abroad

Post-revamp: Hi-tech galleries at Jallianwala Bagh enthral visitors

Ludhiana: SCD college alumnus and former Pakistan MP Muhammad Hamza passes away at 92
TRENDING TOPICS
Kabul Attacks
Horoscope Today
Taliban
Gold Price
Covid vaccine
The Empire Review
India vs England
Chehre Movie Review
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP