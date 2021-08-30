Covid: Chandigarh logs 6 cases, Mohali reports 1 death

A resident of Lalru in Mohali died of Covid-19 on Sunday while eight new cases surfaced in the tricity, including six in Chandigarh.

Behlana village in Chandigarh alone accounted for half the tally with four cases. Sectors 19 and 43 in the UT besides Mohali city and Pinjore in Panchkula recorded a case each.

The tricity’s daily tally has been fluctuating and had hit this month’s peak with 20 cases on Friday before dropping to 12 on Saturday. In terms of fatalities this month, only two deaths each have been reported in Chandigarh and Mohali and one in Panchkula.

The tricity’s active caseload stands at 96, with 48 patients in Mohali, 38 in Chandigarh and 10 in Panchkula.

In terms of total cases and deaths, Mohali district leads with 68,602 and 1,059, respectively, followed by 65,093 and 813 in Chandigarh and 30,681 and 377 in Panchkula. While 67,495 patients have been cured in Mohali, the number stands at 64,242 and 30,294 in Chandigarh and Panchkula, respectively.