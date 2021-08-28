Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Covid: Chandigarh tricity logs 20 cases, highest in 50 days
chandigarh news

Covid: Chandigarh tricity logs 20 cases, highest in 50 days

The active caseload also jumped to 107 from Thursday’s 94; there are 51 patients in Mohali, 42 in Chandigarh and 14 in Panchkula
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON AUG 28, 2021 01:13 AM IST
A day earlier, 11 cases had been reported, after single-digit tally for four consecutive days.

The tricity on Friday registered 20 fresh Covid-19 cases, the highest single-day tally in 50 days.

It was on July 8 when 22 cases has surfaced. On Friday, Mohali reported 10 cases, followed by six in Chandigarh and four in Panchkula. On Thursday, 11 cases had been reported, after single-digit tally for four consecutive days.

Meanwhile, no casualty was reported on Friday.

In Chandigarh, three cases surfaced in Manimajra and one each in Sectors 38, 50 and 52. In Mohali, five cases were reported in Dhakoli, three in Mohali city and one each in Kharar and Lalru. In Panchkula, two people tested positive in Sector 11 and one each in Sectors 15 and 21.

The active caseload also jumped to 107 from Thursday’s 94. There are 51 patients in Mohali, 42 in Chandigarh and 14 in Panchkula.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

DA case: VB summons ex-DGP Saini to join investigation

Chandigarh: Lawyer courts trouble by ‘recording proceedings’

Capt virtually lays stone of Guru Teg Bahadur law varsity

Senate poll row: Farm leader Tikait backs protesters at PU
TRENDING TOPICS
Kabul Attacks
Horoscope Today
Taliban
Gold Price
Covid vaccine
The Empire Review
India vs England
Chehre Movie Review
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP