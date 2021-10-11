Covid: Cinemas to open at 25% capacity in Jammu and Kashmir

With coronavirus cases in Jammu and Kashmir stabilising, the administration on Sunday allowed cinema halls and multiplexes in the two divisions to open at 25% capacity.

Chief secretary Arun Kumar Mehta issued the orders after reviewing the Covid situation in the Union territory and speaking to other officials on Saturday. The order reiterated that there was a need to continue with the existing Covid containment measures in all districts “in view of the uneven trend observed in daily Covid cases.”

“Cinema halls and theatres, and multiplexes are also allowed to function with 25% capacity, subject to the condition that the management will ensure strict compliance of Covid appropriate behaviour. All district magistrates and superintendents of police shall ensure compliance,” the order read.

The ceiling of people permitted to attend any indoor and outdoor gathering will remain restricted to 25. “However, in banquet halls in districts with positivity rate below 0.2% and weekly caseload below 250, gatherings will be permitted up to 25% of the authorised capacity, preferably in open spaces, for vaccinated persons with RT-PCR or RAT tests not older than 72 hours,” it said, adding that while no weekend curfew will be imposed in any district, night curfew will continue to remain in force from 8pm to 7am.

“For districts with a positivity rate below 0.2% and weekly caseload below 250, night curfew will be imposed from 10pm to 6am,” it said.

The Union territory has also enhanced its vaccination pace. Over 1.5 lakh vaccine doses were administered in the UT on Saturday. Officials said that 93% of the adult population in Jammu and Kashmir had received the first dose, while 42% had received the second dose as well.

Six districts – Samba, Poonch, Ramban, Anantnag, Shopian and Budgam – have administered at least the first dose to the eligible populace. Officials also told the chief secretary that the UT’s daily positivity rate now stands at 0.21% against the national average of 1.49%.

J&K sees 99 fresh cases

Ninety-nine more people tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday.

Of the total cases, 85 were reported in Kashmir valley, while the Jammu division saw 14 infections. The active cases stand at 1,091.

At 465, Srinagar has the highest number of active cases, followed by Poonch and Budgam districts with 99 and 100 active cases, respectively. Officials said with 41 cases, Srinagar had the highest number of new infections, followed by 12 each in Budgam and Baramulla districts.

Jammu and Kashmir have so far logged 3,30,533 cases, of which 3,25,016 have recovered, while 4,426 have succumbed. The recovery rate has reached 98.33%.