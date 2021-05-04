Covid claims 21 lives in Ludhiana, most fatalities from rural areas

The district touched yet another grim milestone on Monday as 21 deaths were reported due to Covid in just 24 hours. Thirteen of the victims were women, while 80% of them hailed from rural areas. The youngest deceased was a 30-year-old man from Khanna. As many as 1,198 fresh cases were also recorded, which took the district’s Covid count to 58,788. Ludhiana’s death toll now stands at 1,431, while 47,048 people have recovered so far.

Currently, there are 8,585 active patients in the district. As many as 109 deaths have been reported in a quick span of six days in Ludhiana with the daily toll crossing the 20-mark twice as on April 30, 20 people had died of the contagion.

ADCP Sameer Verma tests positive

Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP) (City 3), Sameer Verma also tested positive for Covid on Monday. He has isolated himself at his home. The health department is now tracing his contacts. ADCP Verma is already vaccinated.

According to the officer, he experienced mild fever and body ache on Sunday. He underwent a test, which came out positive.

Meanwhile, police commissioner Rakesh Agrawal, who had tested positive for the virus on April 18, has now recovered.

Industrialist, philanthropist succumbs to Covid

City-based industrialist, philanthropist and active member of the traffic wing of Sambhav Foundation, Anoop Garg, 45, lost his battle with Covid on Monday. He was admitted to a local hospital and had been suffering from fever since April 12.

He had received the first dose of vaccine in March and was waiting for the second jab. His death has come as a shock to social activists and business community. According to Rahul Verma, traffic expert and member of the Sambhav Foundation, Garg was actively highlighting the traffic issues plaguing the city. He was involved in the protest against the delay in the construction of Jagraon Bridge as well. He is survived by two daughters and wife, who is a government schoolteacher.

Industrialist appeals to donate

Local industrialist Mridula Jain, chairperson of Shingora Textiles, appealed to the public to generously donate in terms of either cash or jewellery to help the administration in its fight with Covid. “We are daily losing several of our nears and dears due to the infection and lack of medical care, inadequate healthcare infrastructure, non-availability of oxygen/medicines. I appeal to management/committees of all temples and religious institutions to donate or assist in setting up of temporary Level 1 and Level 2 facilities and ensure oxygen supply through cylinders and concentrators, besides helping in arranging free vaccines to all,” she added.

Vax crunch hits drive again

The ongoing inoculation drive faced yet another hiccup after the health department yet again ran out of vaccine stock.

Facing the crunch, the department has decided that only those who are scheduled to receive the second jab of Covaxin will be inoculated at the registered government sites and dispensaries.

Sharing details, district immunisation officer Dr Pankaj Juneja said that the department has run out of Covishield vaccine. While the plans to vaccinate residents above the age of 18 have already been delayed due to shortage of vaccine doses, the administration is also struggling to meet the requirements for residents aged above 45.

