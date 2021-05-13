Covid claims 29 more lives in Chandigarh tricity

The number of deaths due to Covid-19 piled up to 308 this month, with 29 more people succumbing to the virus in the tricity on Wednesday.

It was the third-highest single-day spike in deaths, after 38 logged on May 5 and 30 on May 9.

At eight, Panchkula registered its record number of casualties in a day, while Chandigarh equalled its all-time high of 14, and Mohali reported seven deaths.

In terms of new cases, the 2,000 figure was breached for the seventeenth time in three weeks, as 2,082 people tested positive. It was after five days that the figure dropped below 2,200. The record was set on May 10 with 2,612 cases.

Chandigarh recorded 776 cases, followed by 713 in Mohali and 593 in Panchkula.

For Mohali district, it was a significant dip in numbers, as it had reported 1,382 cases on May 10 and a record 17 deaths twice on May 5 and 9.

The district’s total has climbed to 57,872 cases and 722 deaths, with 12,922 cases still active. With 299 patients being discharged, the number of those recovered has reached 44,228 though the recovery rate is a lowly 79%.

In Panchkula district, a Pinjore man, aged 24, was among those dead. Besides him, a 53-year-old woman from Sector 20 and 53-year-old man from Sector 4 had no comorbidity.

A 49-year-old woman from Garhi Kotaha was suffering from diabetes and hypertension, and so were three senior citizens, aged 60, 70, 77 and 82, who succumbed on Wednesday, making it a record single-day number that took the death toll to 267.

The district has reported 26,362 cases so far, of which 23,344 have been cured and 2,751 are active. The recovery rate stands at nearly 89%, highest in the tricity.

Meanwhile, Chandigarh for the second consecutive day reported more recoveries than cases. With 859 patients being discharged, the total has reached 43,506 and recovery rate stands at 81%.

As many as 52,633 people have tested positive in the UT so far, of whom 599 have died and 8,528 are yet to be cured.

