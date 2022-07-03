Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Covid claims another life in Mohali
chandigarh news

Covid claims another life in Mohali

A 52-year-old woman became Covid’s sixth victim in Mohali in the past 19 days; the daily infections also rose from 28 to 36 between Friday and Saturday
The deceased patient, a resident of Sunny Enclave, Kharar, was also suffering from comorbidities and had received only one dose of the anti-Covid vaccine. (AP File Photo)
Published on Jul 03, 2022 02:47 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh/mohali/panchkula

A 52-year-old woman succumbed to Covid-19 in Mohali on Saturday, becoming the virus’ sixth victim in the district in the past 19 days.

The patient, a resident of Sunny Enclave, Kharar, was also suffering from comorbidities and had received only one dose of the anti-Covid vaccine. This was also the second virus-related death in Mohali in the past two days.

In some respite, tricity recorded a dip in its daily infections, with 113 people testing positive, compared to 126 the day before.

Chandigarh’s cases dropped from 70 to 43 in the past 24 hours, but the infections rose from 28 to 36 in Mohali and from 28 to 34 in Panchkula.

After staying above 1,000 for the past five days, tricity’s active cases decreased to 993 on Saturday.

Among the infected patients, 491 are in Chandigarh, 312 in Mohali and 190 in Panchkula.

Chandigarh’s fresh cases on Saturday were reported from Sectors 7, 8, 9, 11, 13, 15, 16, 18, 19, 21, 23, 25, 27, 32, 33, 35, 36, 42, 44, 45, 46, 48, 50, 51, 55 and 38 (West), Burail, Dhanas, Khuda Lahora, Kishangarh and Ram Darbar.

