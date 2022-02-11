Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Covid claims five lives, infects 69 more in Ludhiana
chandigarh news

Covid claims five lives, infects 69 more in Ludhiana

Covid claimed five more lives in the district in the last 24 hours even as 69 others caught the infection, Ludhiana health officials said
Ludhiana has so far seen 2,257 Covid deaths. (HT File)
Published on Feb 11, 2022 01:44 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Covid claimed five more lives in the district in the last 24 hours even as 69 others caught the infection, health officials said on Thursday.

The deceased include four males, aged 77, 74, 63 and 29 from Daresi Road, Karnail Singh Nagar, Khedi Malod, and Shimlapuri Area respectively, and a 75-year-old woman from BRS Nagar.

Ludhiana has so far seen 2,257 Covid deaths.

The district’s count of active cases stands at 670, of which 605 are under home isolation and 65 are undergoing treatment at private hospitals. Nine patients, including three residents of the city, are on ventilator support.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
RBI Monetary Policy
Election 2022 Live
ICAI CA Result 2021
Horoscope Today
Happy Promise Day
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP