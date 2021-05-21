Covid crisis: Call all-party meeting, special assembly session, Bhagwant Mann asks Capt

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday said people were suffering due to the coronavirus pandemic, but chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh and other Congressmen were busy twisting each other’s arms instead of supporting them during this crisis.

Addressing a press conference here, AAP state president and MP Bhagwant Mann urged Amarinder to learn from his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal, who had taken a slew of steps to help the people. “Capt Amarinder has failed miserably in dealing with the pandemic and providing financial assistance to the families affected by it,” he said.

Mann said Amarinder should convene an all-party meeting and a special session of the state assembly on the Covid pandemic. The Congress government did not punish the culprits of sacrilege and its ministers and other leaders were now afraid to go to the villages, he said.

AAP MLAs Kultar Singh Sandhwan, Manjit Singh Bilaspur and Amarjeet Singh Sandoa, state general secretary Harchand Singh Barsat and state treasurer Neena Mittal were also present.