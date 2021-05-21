Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Covid crisis: Call all-party meeting, special assembly session, Bhagwant Mann asks Capt
chandigarh news

Covid crisis: Call all-party meeting, special assembly session, Bhagwant Mann asks Capt

Urges Amarinder to learn from his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal, who had taken a slew of steps to help the people
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAY 21, 2021 01:15 AM IST
Covid crisis: Call all-party meeting, special assembly session, Bhagwant Mann asks Capt

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday said people were suffering due to the coronavirus pandemic, but chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh and other Congressmen were busy twisting each other’s arms instead of supporting them during this crisis.

Addressing a press conference here, AAP state president and MP Bhagwant Mann urged Amarinder to learn from his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal, who had taken a slew of steps to help the people. “Capt Amarinder has failed miserably in dealing with the pandemic and providing financial assistance to the families affected by it,” he said.

Mann said Amarinder should convene an all-party meeting and a special session of the state assembly on the Covid pandemic. The Congress government did not punish the culprits of sacrilege and its ministers and other leaders were now afraid to go to the villages, he said.

AAP MLAs Kultar Singh Sandhwan, Manjit Singh Bilaspur and Amarjeet Singh Sandoa, state general secretary Harchand Singh Barsat and state treasurer Neena Mittal were also present.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Watch: ITBP personnel dedicates soulful mandolin performance to Corona warriors

Lizard grabs worm off zoo owner’s lip, video leaves people with varied thoughts

This hilarious representation of a museum during a pandemic may crack you up

Delhi cop carries 82-year-old woman to vaccination centre, receives applause
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Cyclone Tauktae Live
CGBSE 10th Result 2021
Chhattisgarh 10th results 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP