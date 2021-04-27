Covid crisis: Final year MBBS, PG students to be deputed in Haryana, says Vij

Haryana health minister Anil Vij on Monday said MBBS and final-year postgraduate (PG) students will also be deputed to overcome the challenges of the fast spreading virus.

Admitting that the state government needed more doctors to deal with the massive surge in the Covid-19 infection, Vij has also requested the Haryana Indian Medical Association (IMA) to come forward and help the state in this “Corona crisis.”

“Haryana IMA is humbly requested to come forward...We want to create extra Covid hospitals at places of need and for that we are in need of more doctors. Please come forward,” Vij had tweeted on Monday morning.

After reviewing the state-level Covid monitoring committee meeting, the health minister said the state government employees suffering from Covid infection would be provided the cashless treatment facility in private hospitals.

The government has decided to deploy 20 vehicles each of Dial 112 in all districts so that these vehicles can be used as ambulances and facilitate critical patients to reach the hospitals on time.

The big industries, vij said, have been directed to convert industrial oxygen into medical oxygen to meet the needs of the state.

In order to overcome the shortage of oxygen cylinders in the state, industries would have to deposit their cylinders with the concerned deputy commissioners, otherwise their cylinder stocks will be acquired.

The home minister further said that all the private and government hospitals of the state have been directed to set up their own oxygen plants so that oxygen shortage can be avoided in future.