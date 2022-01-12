Covid curbs: Ludhiana gym owners seek reopening of gyms at 50% capacity

Gym owners raked state government over the coals for their decision to order a complete shutdown of gyms amid rising cases of Covid-19, and submitted a memorandum with deputy commissioner’s (DC) office on Tuesday seeking reopening of gyms.

Giving reference of the relief orders issued by administration in Bathinda and Sri Muktsar Sahib to open gyms at 50 percent capacity, the representatives of the fitness sector under the banner of Gym Ekta Welfare Association, demanded the same.

Ruing losses, the owners termed the decision taken by the government ‘unfair’ and ‘irrational’ as all other sectors have been allowed to operate with 50 percent capacity.

They said they were not even able to recover from the losses suffered due to lockdown in the past and this decision will further bring many gyms on the verge of closure again.

As per the orders issued by the state government on January 4, gyms in the state (except those being used by sports persons participating in international, and national-level contests) will remain closed till January 15. However, bars, cinema halls, malls, restaurants were allowed to operate at 50 percent capacity.

General secretary of Punjab Gym Welfare Society Pardeep Appu said, “Surprisingly, the fitness industry is being targeted for improving the health of the residents. How will we be able to pay the rent, power bills and salaries for the staff. If gyms can be opened in Bathinda and Sri Muktsar Sahib, then why not in Ludhiana. We will take all the precautions.”

“We are not able to understand why gyms have been closed and no restrictions have been imposed on holding political rallies wherein thousands of people gather. Many gym owners will be forced to shut down their units permanently if no relief is provided. Last year too, a few gym owners were forced to commit suicide due to financial constraints,” saidAppu.

The gym owners also announced to launch an agitation if no relief is provided to them in the coming two days. The sector had also launched an agitation last year as the gyms remained closed for around five months due to Covid restrictions imposed by the government.

“We have been struggling to make ends meet and if the government does not pay heed to our problem, we will be forced to move on roads. Thousands of families are dependent on the sector and closure of gyms will also lead to unemployment. With the imposition of Model Code of Conduct, DC has the power and we appeal him to save the sector,” said Ramesh Bangar, director of Gym Ekta Welfare Association.

