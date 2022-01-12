Covid curbs set to dampen Lohri spirits for Ludhiana’s hospitality sector yet again

Hospitality sector does not seem to be out of woods yet as the imposition of night curfew and other Covid restrictions are set to play a spoilsport during Lohri celebrations.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The sector rue losses with customers cancelling the scheduled events in banquet halls and palaces in the industrial hub.

Night curfew restrictions from 10pm to 5am is said to be the main reason behind event cancellations which were booked till January 13 (Lohri). The members of the hotel and restaurant association said the sector has already been struggling to make ends meet due to lockdown restrictions imposed in the last two years and this has come as another blow to the industry.

The owners of banquet halls and palaces said the residents are cancelling the Lohri events, as these events are mostly held at night with residents lighting up bonfire. But due to imposition of night curfew, the units have to be closed by 10pm and it is very difficult to wrap up the celebrations by that time even as the events are allowed with 50 percent gathering.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Former Hotel and Restaurant Association president owner of Nagpal Regency, Manjit Singh Nagpal said, “ A few have changed the timings to organise the event during the day. But gatherings have been restricted, which is again a loss for the sector. The owners are struggling to pay bank loan installments, salaries, and power bills, while the customers are asking for refunds of advance payments. The sector is in a very tight situation.”

Paramjeet Singh, a resident of BRS Nagar, who had booked a palace at Pakhowal for first Lohri celebration of his grandson on January 7, said, “We were all set for celebrations and invitations were also sent to friends and family but we had to cancel the celebrations at the last moment due to imposition of night curfew. It is not possible to finish the celebrations by 10pm and also fear has been inculcated in the minds of people amid rising cases of virus. The government should atleast inform the public about the restriction in advance so hat everyone could plan accordingly, otherwise it results in losses and harassment.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Citing the rising cases of Covid-19, the sector is further staring at more losses with the wedding season beginning from January 15.

President of Hotel and Restaurant Association, Punjab, Amarvir Singh said apart from the losses suffered in context to Lohri celebrations, the sector is staring at losses during the wedding season which starts from January 15. It is suspected that the restrictions will be extended by the administration and the customers have already started calling to postpone the events or restrict the gatherings.

“The sector is moving through a rough patch. Even as gatherings are allowed at 50 percent capacity, people are not showing up for holding events,” said Amarvir Singh.