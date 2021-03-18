Covid death toll mounts to 1,000 in Himachal

The death toll due to the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) touched the 1000-mark in Himachal on Thursday after two more patients succumbed to the contagion.

The case tally reached 60,207 as 171 new infections were recorded.

Of the new cases, 60 were reported in Una, 35 in Kangra, 20 in Shimla, 15 in Solan, 13 in Hamirpur, 10 each in Bilaspur and Mandi, six in Sirmaur and one each in Chamba and Kullu. Active cases have climbed to 1,043 while recoveries have reached 58,150.

Shimla is the worst-hit district with 10,639 cases, followed by Mandi with 10,344 cases, and Kangra with 8,842 cases. Solan has 6,979 cases, Kullu 4,485, Sirmaur 3,719, Una 3,364, Hamirpur 3,148, Bilaspur 3,052, Chamba 2,987, Kinnaur 1,390, and Lahaul-Spiti 1,258.