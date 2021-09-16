Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Covid: District achieves zero-case milestone again
chandigarh news

Covid: District achieves zero-case milestone again

It was on August 29 last that the daily case count was zero, following which the cases had reached nine twice on September 2 and 12
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON SEP 16, 2021 02:31 AM IST
The district on Wednesday received a fresh stock of 1.29 lakh doses of Covishield vaccine, which is expected to help Ludhiana zoom past the 25 lakh vaccination mark on Thursday. (HT Photo)

For the first time in 17 days, that saw the district’s daily pandemic figures fluctuating, Ludhiana reported no fresh Covid-19 case on Wednesday.

Also, no fresh casualty was reported, keeping the toll unchanged at 2,099. Of the 87,512 cases reported in the district so far, as many as 85,384 patients have recovered and 29 are still under treatment.

Deputy commissioner Varinder Sharma appealed to residents to not lower their guard and continue to wear masks and maintain social distancing in public.

Mega vaccination drive today

The district on Wednesday received a fresh stock of 1.29 lakh doses of Covishield vaccine, which is expected to help Ludhiana zoom past the 25 lakh vaccination mark on Thursday.

Interacting with residents during his weekly Facebook live session via the official page of the Ludhiana DPRO, the deputy commissioner said till now, 24,23,128 people had been inoculated in the district.

“On Thursday, a mega vaccination drive is being held at 270 sites across the district, which will help the district cross the 25 lakh milestone by the end of the day. The aim is to utilise the entire supply of doses within 24 hours,” he said.

