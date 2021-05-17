Covid fatality rate rises to 0.97% in Haryana

Every district in Haryana recorded fatalities and 144 people succumbed to Covid-19 on Monday. The fatality rate rose to 0.97% from 0.87% on May 1.

In May, 2,583 people have died of the virus in state. The cumulative death toll rose to 6,799 on Monday from 4,341 on May 1.

According to the health bulletin, 7,488 fresh cases were detected in state in the last 24 hours, when 49,934 samples were collected. The number of samples collected on Monday is low in comparison to last week when on an average, Haryana was taking over 60,000 samples.

As many as 14,279 people recovered from the virus on Monday increasing the tally to 6,11,955 and pushing the recovery rate to 87.18%.

The positivity rate of the state was 14.94% on Monday, while the cumulative positivity rate was 8.45%.

Of the 144 fatalities on Monday, Gurugram recorded 13 deaths, Ambala 10, Panchkula nine, Panipat eight, seven each in Faridabad, Hisar and Karnal, six each in Rewari, Bhiwani and Jind, five in Rohtak and Jhajjar, four each in Sonepat and Sirsa, three each in Fatehabad and Kaithal, two each in Kurukshetra, Yamunanagar, Mahendergarh, Nuh and Charkhi Dadri, and one in Palwal.

Among the district with heavy fresh cases were Gurugram 1,176, Hisar 830, Faridabad 506, Sonepat 430, Mahendergarh 469 and Bhiwani 446.

While the active cases in state came down to 83,161 on Monday, 57,284 people were among the total 49.53 lakh people vaccinated in state so far.