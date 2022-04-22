Covid fatality reported after 26 days, Ludhiana sees 4 more cases

The district reported its first coronavirus-induced death after a gap of 26 days on Thursday. It was last on March 25 that a coronavirus-induced casualty had been reported in the district.

Four fresh coronavirus cases were also detected in the district. The highest single-day spike had been reported on April 19 when eight fresh cases were reported in Ludhiana. A 61-year-old man of Kartar Nagar became the latest coronavirus casualty. Civil surgeon Dr SP Singh urged residents to get a booster shot after nine months of getting their second dose of the vaccination, and emphasised on the need to wear masks and ensure social distancing.

The district’s case count has touched 1,09,827, out which 1,07,523 people have recovered. The contagion has claimed 2,280 lives in the district so far. There are 24 active cases in the district, of which 23 are under home isolation, while four are undergoing treatment at a private facility.

Reiterating the Punjab government’s advisory urging people to wear masks in crowded areas in the wake of the rise in coronavirus cases across the country, Ludhiana deputy commissioner Surabhi Malik said masks should be worn in closed spaces such as buses, trains, classrooms, taxis, cinema halls and shopping malls.