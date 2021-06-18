Covid in Punjab: Active caseload drops below 10,000 after 14 weeks

Punjab recorded 726 Covid cases and 32 deaths due to the virus on Thursday, while 1,255 patients were discharged and cured across the state, according to medical bulletin.

With this, the active case load plunged to 9,479 from the previous day’s 10,046, dropping below 10,000 after 14 weeks.

During the second wave, active cases had gone past 10,000 in the second week of March and peaked at 79,963 on May 12 before starting a descent.

With 5,65,339 of the 5,90,556 patients tested positive so far being cured and discharged, the state’s recovery rate has reached 95.7%. The death toll stands at 15,738, according to the bulletin.

The deaths were reported from several districts, including Amritsar, Barnala, Faridkot, Ferozepur and Ludhiana.

Among the fresh cases, Jalandhar reported 79, followed by 64 each in Hoshiarpur and Ludhiana and 54 in Bathinda.

There are 164 critical patients who are on ventilator support, 478 other critical patients and 2,117 on oxygen support, the bulletin said. A total of 1,02,45,131 samples have been collected for testing so far, it said.