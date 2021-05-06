Covid killing more people in Ludhiana city’s peripheral areas

The deadly second wave of Covid-19 has wiped away more lives in the townships on the outskirts of Ludhiana city if the case fatality ratio (CFR) is any indication.

While the city currently has a CFR of 2.2%, indicating two deaths among every 100 cases, the death rate is higher in its peripheral areas, where nearly five out of every 100 infected people have died (4.8%) – far ahead of the state average of 2.4%.

The lack of testing is being seen as one of the reasons for the higher fatality rate across the rural and urban blocks of Raikot, Samrala, Jagraon, Khanna and Payal. Despite awareness drives and numerous initiatives, residents here remain averse to getting tested on priority and often reach the hospital only after complications begin to surface, say experts.

As of May 5, Ludhiana city has recorded 57,044 Covid cases since the pandemic broke out in March last year and 1,265 people here have died. On the other hand, out of the 4,277 residents testing positive in the peripheral areas, 205 have succumbed to the virus.

Khanna leads the toll at 59, followed by Raikot with 48 deaths, while 43 people have died in Jagraon. The number of deaths in Payal and Samrala is 36 and 19, respectively.

“We are witnessing the same reluctance for tests among the residents as seen during the first wave of pandemic. Instead of coming out for RT-PCR tests, even symptomatic people are relying on self-medication. Stigma attached to the virus could be one reason for this,” said Dr Bishav Mohan, senior cardiologist at DMCH and a member of the Covid task force of the state government.

“More and more patients are arriving at the hospital only after their condition severely deteriorates. This is not only leading to more casualties, but also fast transmission of the virus,” said Dr Mohan, who, along with deputy commissioner Varinder Kumar Sharma, recently conducted a survey of the Covid pockets in Galib Kalan, Sidhwan Bet, Jagraon, Macchiwara and Samrala block following high prevalence of cases there.

Civil surgeon Dr Kiran Gill Ahluwalia said the health department was working on conducting surveys in villages to detect symptomatic patients. “These teams will work in coordination with the village sarpanches, so that patients can be identified and isolated. We also plan to intensify testing and focus on enhancing vaccination in rural areas,” she added.