Chandigarh News
chandigarh news

Covid: Ludhiana logs 5 fresh cases

After five fresh covid cases, number of active patients in the district has mounted to 35, of which 31 are home isolated and four are undergoing treatment in private hospitals; however, no case of Omicron variant has been detected from the Ludhiana yet
The total number of positive cases of coronavirus reported so far in the district is 87,703, of which 85,554 have recovered. Around 2,114 have succumbed to Covid. (Representative Image/HT File)
Published on Dec 13, 2021 02:15 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

As many as five fresh cases of coronavirus were reported from the district on Sunday. However, no case of Omicron variant has been detected from the district yet. The health department has sent samples of these five new patients for the genome sequencing test.

According to the reports shared by district administration, number of active patients in the district has mounted to 35, of which 31 are home isolated and four are undergoing treatment in private hospitals.

The total number of positive cases of coronavirus reported so far in the district is 87,703, of which 85,554 have recovered. Around 2,114 have succumbed to Covid.

With the union health ministry warning against the new highly transmissible variant, the Punjab health department had issued an advisory asking frequent international travellers and NRIs visiting Punjab to go through mandatory coronavirus tests.

If tested positive, passengers will have to go through genome sequencing test to ensure that they have not been infected by the new strain.

No case of dengue was reported on Sunday.

