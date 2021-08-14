Covid: Mohali’s daily count back in double digits after a month

With 10 fresh infections, Mohali on Friday reported the highest number of single-day tally in over one month. It was on July 11 when the daily infection count had dropped to nine in Mohali and remained in single digit.

Meanwhile, the tricity’s daily tally reached 17 on Friday, an uptick from Thursday’s 13. Chandigarh reported seven cases while no fresh case was reported in Panchkula for the second consecutive day.

However, no casualty owing to the virus has been reported in the tricity this month.

Of the 10 cases in Mohali district, four surfaced in Ghauran, three in Banur and one each in Mohali city, Kharar and Boothgarh. In Chandigarh, the cases were scattered across Sectors 15, 44 and 46 besides Behlana and Kishangarh.

Tricity’s active caseload climbs to 100

Meanwhile, the active caseload in the tricity touched the 100 mark after around one month. Mohali has 58 active cases, followed by 42 in Chandigarh and eight in Panchkula.

So far, 68,521 people in Mohali have tested positive, of which 67,406 have successfully beaten the virus and 1,057 have died.

In Chandigarh, 61,171 out of the 62,024 total patients have recovered and 811 have succumbed to the virus. Of the 30,656 infections in Panchkula so far, 30,272 have recovered and 376 have lost their lives.