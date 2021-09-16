Covid: Nine more test positive in Chandigarh tricity

The tricity on Wednesday reported nine fresh cases of Covid-19, a dip from 11 cases on Tuesday. Six cases surfaced in Mohali, two in Chandigarh and only one in Panchkula. However, no Covid-related death was reported.

In Mohali district, one case each surfaced in Mohali and Dera Bassi, while four cases were reported from Dhakoli. In Chandigarh, one case each surfaced in Sector 48 and Manimajra. In Panchkula, the lone patient is from the ITBP camp.

The tricity’s active caseload stands at 88, with 42 patients in Mohali, 29 in Chandigarh and 17 in Panchkula.

So far, 65,164 people have tested positive for the virus in Chandigarh. While 64,317 have successfully recovered, 818 have succumbed to the disease. Of 68,679 positive patients in Mohali, 67,576 have been cured while 1,061 have died. Panchkula’s total case tally stands at 30,708, of which 30,314 have been cured and 377 have died.