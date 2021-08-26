Covid: Panchkula logs no new case, Mohali sees uptick with 7

With seven people testing positive in Mohali and two in Chandigarh, the tricity recorded nine new cases of Covid-19 on Wednesday, an uptick from five on Tuesday.

While Panchkula reported no new case after three days, the tricity’s tally remained in single digit for fourth consecutive day. In Mohali, seven cases were last reported on August 20, and the daily tally had remained around three to four since.

Meanwhile, no virus-related death was reported in the tricity, which has seen just one fatality each across the three areas this month.

In Mohali district, four cases surfaced in Mohali city and one each in Boothgarh, Gharuan and Kharar. In Chandigarh, a case each was reported from Sector 56 and Ram Darbar. The tricity’s active caseload has further dropped to 89, with 41 patients in Mohali, 36 in Chandigarh and 12 in Panchkula.

So far, 65,071 people in Chandigarh have tested positive for the virus of whom 64,223 have successfully recovered while 812 have succumbed to the disease. Of the 68,579 positive patients in Mohali, 67,480 have been cured while 1,058 have died. Panchkula’s total case tally stands at 30,673, of which 30,284 have been cured and discharged and 377 have died.