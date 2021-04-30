Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Covid patient jumps to death from 4th floor room at PGIMER
Covid patient jumps to death from 4th floor room at PGIMER

A resident of Sector 17, Panchkula, he was admitted to the Chandigarh hospital after testing positive for Covid-19 on April 11 and was at present undergoing treatment for post-Covid fungal pneumonia
A 42-year-old patient committed suicide by jumping off the fourth floor of a building at the PGIMER on Thursday.

A resident of Sector 17, Panchkula, he was admitted to the Chandigarh hospital after testing positive for Covid-19 on April 11 and was at present undergoing treatment for post-Covid fungal pneumonia.

“The patient was adequately treated and shifted to a private ward on Wednesday. On Thursday, he jumped out of the window of his room around 12:05pm,” stated a PGIMER release, adding that he was also on treatment for anxiety at the psychiatry department.

In August last year, too, a 62-year-old Covid patient had committed suicide by jumping off the fifth floor at Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32.

