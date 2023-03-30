Covid regulations eased by Haryana but extended till March next year

The Haryana government, as a precautionary measure, has extended the Haryana Epidemic Disease, Covid-19 Regulations, 2020, till March 31, 2024, on the grounds that there is a threat of a possible outbreak of the Covid. The regulations were issued on March 11, 2020, under the Epidemic Disease Act, 1897, following the onset of the pandemic. As on March 29, there are 341 active Covid infections in the state with over 60% cases (243) in Gurugram district. As per a government bulletin, not a single Covid patient is hospitalised in the state.

The state government in a March 28 notification issued by additional chief secretary, health, G Anupama, to extend the regulations have obliterated the previous condition of forcefully putting a person in isolation or admitting a suspected patient of Covid infection for 14 days from the onset of symptoms or till the reports of lab tests are received, or such period as may be necessary. The fresh regulation has also done away with the previous requirement of quarantining a person who came in contact with a suspected or confirmed case of Covid.

The fresh regulations have also done away with the requirement of reporting to a government hospital or calling toll free helpline number 108 for persons with a history of travel in last 14 days to a country or area from where Covid-19 has been reported.

Containment measures such as sealing of the geographical area, barring entry and exit of population from the containment area, closure of schools, offices and banning public gatherings, banning vehicular movement in the area, etc., have also been withdrawn in light of the eased situation.