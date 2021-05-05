Covid scales new height in Chandigarh tricity as 2,211 test +ve

With 2,211 people testing positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday, the tricity hit yet another record, surpassing 2,201 cases registered on April 23.

Since crossing the grim milestone of 2,000 daily tally for the first time on April 22, the tricity has recorded 2,000+ cases as many as nine times in 13 days.

Meanwhile, 29 people succumbed to the virus, also a record that was first set on April 28. As on Tuesday evening, 19,134 cases remain active across the tricity

With 847 cases and 12 deaths, Mohali district accounted for the bulk of the Tuesday’s Covid-19 tally, followed by 780 cases and 11 casualties in Chandigarh, and 584 cases and six fatalities in Panchkula district.

For Panchkula, it was the highest number of cases in a day, while Mohali reported a record 12 deaths for second consecutive day and third time in a week.

Just four days into May, the tricity has logged 8,170 cases and 88 deaths, as compared to 43,145 cases and 311 deaths throughout April.

Curbs in 54 more areas in Chandigarh

After setting records for two consecutive days, the number of cases in Chandigarh saw a dip, but the situation remains grim. Among those dead are a 34-year-old man from Sector 34 and 37-year-old woman from Sector 38.

The daily positivity rate rose to 25%, which means of every four people sampled, one had the infection.

Amid the rising numbers, the UT administration has declared 54 more micro-containment zones in the city.

The areas are spread across Sectors 8, 10, 11, 14, 15, 16, 18, 19, 20, 21, 45 and 46 besides Ram Darbar, Hallomajra, Behlana, Khuda Lahora and Dhanas.

The administration has also stationed two officials of the Chandigarh Housing Board at the INOX oxygen plant in Solan’s Barotiwala to ensure smooth supply of oxygen to government hospitals and private refilling vendors in Chandigarh.

Meanwhile, as Government Multi Specialty Hospital, Sector 16, has exhausted its bed capacity, the administration has directed Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, to accommodate all patients from Chandigarh, irrespective of their zones.

Don’t deny admission to critical patients: Mohali DC

Amid a steep spike in critical cases and deaths in Mohali, deputy commissioner Girish Dayalan has asked private hospitals in the district not to refuse hospitalisation to such patients.

“L3 patient (those needing ventilator) may be accommodated on L2 beds (with oxygen support) till the next discharge from L3 facility, subject to the approval of patient’s attendant,” said Dayalan, while adding that admission in a lower facility and being under medical supervision may give the patient some chance to recover.

With good samaritans coming forward with the offer to set up Covid Care Centres, Dayalan said the facility should have at least 50 beds, and such people can contact the civil surgeon to get the certification for the site. He also authorised hiring of three funeral vans in each subdivision to help the families in distress.

Vax for 45+ at 12 sites in Panchkula today

Amid confusion over vaccination sites that has left many senior citizens running helter-skelter in Panchkula, the district administration announced that jabs will be given to the 45+ age group at 12 sites on Wednesday.

These sites are Polyclinic, Sector 26; Government Dispensaries, Sector 12A (covaxin) and 21; Mansa Devi Complex, Sector 4; Subdivisional Hospital, Kalka; Community Health Centre, Nanakpur; Command Hospital, Chandimandir; and Primary Health Centres in Surajpur, Old Panhckula, Morni, Barwala, and Hangola.

The timings are 9am-11am for those in 70+ age group, 11am-12:30pm for 50-69 years, and 12:30pm-2pm for 45-49 years.

Meanwhile, those in the age group of 18-44 will be vaccinated at six sites, only after online appointment: Urban Health Centre, Sector 16; Government Dispensary, Sector 25; Government Ayurvedic Dispensary, Sector 9; Community Health centre, Raipur Rani; and Primary Health Centres in Pinjore and Kot.

The administration also said that it has received 174 calls on the helpline number (0172- 2590000) launched for Covid-19 on May 1. “Most of the callers inquire about delay in test reports, or seek medical advice,” said an official. Even Haryana Vidhan Sabha speaker Gian Chand Gupta launched a helpline (9041344828) at the Civil Hospital in Sector 6 on Tuesday. It will be run by Bharatiya Janata Party Yuva Morcha, he said.

