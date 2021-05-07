Covid second wave hit 60-74 age group worst in Himachal

The second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic has been most fatal for senior citizens, who account for nearly 40% of the total deaths, in Himachal Pradesh.

The health department data shows that as on May 4, a total of 1,647 people died of Covid-19 in the state since the pandemic broke out. Of them, 650 are in the age group of 60 to 74 years. This is 39% of the fatalities.

The mean age of the Covid dead is 63 years.

“There is high prevalence of diabetes and hypertension in Himachal Pradesh, which is one of the primary reasons why senior citizens succumb to the disease,” says Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital medicine department head Jitendera Mokta.

Patients aged between 45 and 59 years were the second most vulnerable group with a total of 416 deaths reported till date. This age group constitutes about 25% of the state’s fatalities.

The next affected section is those above 75 years. A total of 368 deaths have been reported in this age group. This is 22.34% of the Covid casualties.

Similarly, 139 (8.4%) fatalities occurred among people aged between 30 and 44 years, while 20 (1.2%) victims were aged between 15 and 29 years and six (0.3%) were children.

“The state government has urged the Union government to provide oxygen cylinders to the state. The health department is working on ways to reduce the delay in getting reports of Covid tests. We are trying to rope in the private laboratories in Himachal. The government has sanctioned ₹7 crore for setting up laboratories in Una and Kullu,” said health department spokesperson Dr Gopal Berry.

Case fatality higher than national average

The case fatality ratio has gone up to 1.5% in the state, which is higher than the national average of 1.1% and also one of the highest among states in the region.

Berry said, “So far we have not been able to gauge the exact reason the increase in fatality rate,” adding that the CM has directed officers to bridge the gap between home isolation and hospitals as it has been felt that the fatality rate in the state was increasing due to delay in shifting of serious patients in home isolation to hospitals, which is matter of concern. The CM has also directed the health department to ensure a smooth supply chain of oxygen, PPE kits, medicines and other logistics during the curfew.

Among the Covid-19 casualties, a total of 1,057 (64.1%) were male and 590 (35.9%) female. Co-morbidities were present in 1,062 (64.5%), while 585 (35.5%) were non co-morbid.

A majority of co-morbidities include diabetes 532 (50%), hypertension 476 (44.8%), chronic kidney disease 113 (10.7%) and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease 87 (8%).

Recovery rate lower than national average

The state’s recovery rate has been low as compared to the national and global average. Himachal Pradesh has a recovery rate of 78.1% as compared to 81.9% at the national level and 85.4% at the global level.

The second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic has been most fatal for senior citizens, who account for nearly 40% of the total deaths, in Himachal Pradesh. The health department data shows that as on May 4, a total of 1,647 people died of Covid-19 in the state since the pandemic broke out. Of them, 650 are in the age group of 60 to 74 years. This is 39% of the fatalities. The mean age of the Covid dead is 63 years. “There is high prevalence of diabetes and hypertension in Himachal Pradesh, which is one of the primary reasons why senior citizens succumb to the disease,” says Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital medicine department head Jitendera Mokta. Patients aged between 45 and 59 years were the second most vulnerable group with a total of 416 deaths reported till date. This age group constitutes about 25% of the state’s fatalities. MORE FROM THIS SECTION Court rejects bail pleas of two prime accused in hooch tragedy Himachal logs highest one-day spike of 3,942 infections Pressure Centre for timely supplies to combat Covid: Capt to party MPs Police conducting raids to trace Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar, others The next affected section is those above 75 years. A total of 368 deaths have been reported in this age group. This is 22.34% of the Covid casualties. Similarly, 139 (8.4%) fatalities occurred among people aged between 30 and 44 years, while 20 (1.2%) victims were aged between 15 and 29 years and six (0.3%) were children. “The state government has urged the Union government to provide oxygen cylinders to the state. The health department is working on ways to reduce the delay in getting reports of Covid tests. We are trying to rope in the private laboratories in Himachal. The government has sanctioned ₹7 crore for setting up laboratories in Una and Kullu,” said health department spokesperson Dr Gopal Berry. Case fatality higher than national average The case fatality ratio has gone up to 1.5% in the state, which is higher than the national average of 1.1% and also one of the highest among states in the region. Berry said, “So far we have not been able to gauge the exact reason the increase in fatality rate,” adding that the CM has directed officers to bridge the gap between home isolation and hospitals as it has been felt that the fatality rate in the state was increasing due to delay in shifting of serious patients in home isolation to hospitals, which is matter of concern. The CM has also directed the health department to ensure a smooth supply chain of oxygen, PPE kits, medicines and other logistics during the curfew. Among the Covid-19 casualties, a total of 1,057 (64.1%) were male and 590 (35.9%) female. Co-morbidities were present in 1,062 (64.5%), while 585 (35.5%) were non co-morbid. A majority of co-morbidities include diabetes 532 (50%), hypertension 476 (44.8%), chronic kidney disease 113 (10.7%) and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease 87 (8%). Recovery rate lower than national average The state’s recovery rate has been low as compared to the national and global average. Himachal Pradesh has a recovery rate of 78.1% as compared to 81.9% at the national level and 85.4% at the global level.