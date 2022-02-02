Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Covid shadow: Chandigarh govt schools reopen to low attendance
chandigarh news

Covid shadow: Chandigarh govt schools reopen to low attendance

Chandigarh school education director Palika Arora said only 3-4% students turned up on the first day; most of these were students of Class 10
Students leaving after attending classes at Government Model Senior Secondary School in Sector 32, Chandigarh, on Monday. (Ravi Kumar/HT)
Updated on Feb 02, 2022 01:13 AM IST
ByRajanbir Singh, Chandigarh

As physical classes for Classes 10 to 12 resumed on Tuesday, most government schools reported poor response.

UT school education director Palika Arora said only 3-4% students turned up on the first day. “This could be due to the foggy weather conditions on Tuesday morning. We expect the attendance to increase in the coming days.”

According to the education department officials, majority of the present students were from Class 10.

On the other hand, some private schools reported better attendance. At St John’s High School in Sector 26, around 30% of the students reached school. “The boys were happy to be back and more are expected to start attending physical classes in the coming days,” said principal Kavita Das.

Meanwhile, not all private schools have reopened for offline classes. Principal of St Stephen’s School, Sector 45, Louis Lopez said considering parents’ feedback, they were continuing with online classes only.

HS Mamik, president of the Independent Schools’ Association said, “Parents of children in nursery and kindergarten classes are more eager about offline classes. The education department must look into this.”

RELATED STORIES

As per the UT education department’s latest orders, students over the age of 15, who have received the first dose of vaccine, can attend physical classes with signed written consent form from their parents.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Budget
Union budget 2022
Economic Survey
Sensex
Covid-19 cases in India
Horoscope Today
Omicron
UP Election
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP