Covid snuffs out three lives in Mohali, Panchkula

The tricity lost three residents to Covid-19 on Thursday, a first in nearly five months, even as its daily cases shot past the 200 mark after 19 days.

The fatalities included two residents of Mohali and one of Panchkula.

Among the two Mohali residents, a 44-year-old man from Dera Bassi was admitted at Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, Chandigarh, while a 40-year-old man from Kharar was recuperating at the civil hospital in Phase 6, Mohali. Both were not vaccinated.

The Panchkula resident, a 55-year-old man from Sector 12, was also suffering from diabetes, hypertension and chronic kidney disease.

Meanwhile, tricity logged 203 fresh infections on Thursday, up from 167 the day before.

As many as 91 people tested positive in Chandigarh, highest in 19 days. Mohali recorded 62 cases, same as on Wednesday, while in Panchkula, the cases rose from 33 to 50 in the past 24 hours.

The 203 new infections pushed tricity’s active case count from 865 to 923 between Wednesday and Thursday.

Now, Chandigarh has 444 positive patients, Mohali 323 and Panchkula 156.

Tricity’s daily cases shot past the 200 mark on Thursday after 19 days. (HT)

Those found infected in Chandigarh on Thursday are residents of Sectors 8, 11, 13, 15, 16, 18, 20, 21, 22, 23, 24, 25, 27, 32, 33, 34, 35, 36, 38, 39, 40, 41, 42, 43, 44, 46, 48, 49, 50, 51, 52 and 56, Burail, Dadumajra, Dhanas, Hallomajra, Khuda Alisher, Khuda Lahora, Kishangarh, Maloya, Mauli Jagran, Raipur Khurd, Ram Darbar.

Among Mohali’s 62 cases, 25 were reported from Dera Bassi, 21 from Kharar and 16 from Mohali city.

At 10.6%, Panchkula had the highest daily positivity rate, followed by Chandigarh with 7% and Mohali with 6.5%.

Free booster dose for adults at 16 centres in Chandigarh, Mohali from today

As part of Union government’s special 75-day drive, the third dose of Covid vaccines will be provided to adults for free at nine Mohali and seven Chandigarh government health facilities from Friday.

Aiming to improve the third-dose coverage, the central government will be providing free booster dose to adults as part of its Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations to mark the 75th anniversary of India’s Independence. The vaccine for the precaution dose will be same as that of the second dose.

In Chandigarh, it will be available to adults for free at PGIMER, GMCH-32, GMSH-16, the civil hospitals in Sectors 22 and 45 and Manimajra, besides the health and wellness centre in Sector 42.

In Mohali, the dose will be offered at the nine civil hospitals in Mohali, Kharar, Dera Bassi, Boothgarh, Gharuan, Kurali, Banur, Lalru and Dhakoli.

Since May, Panchkula is already offering the booster dose for free at all government facilities.