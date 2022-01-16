Covid surge continues in Chandigarh tricity area with 3,802 new cases

The daily Covid-19 cases in the Chandigarh tricity area hit a new record for fourth consecutive day, as 3,802 people were confirmed positive for the virus on Saturday.

The daily infections surged to 1,497 in Mohali district, the highest since the outbreak in March 2020. The previous record was set during the second wave, when the peak was recorded at 1,382 on May 10. The fresh cases were spread across the district, with Mohali city accounting for 578, followed by 336 in Dhakoli and 212 in Dera Bassi.

The district also reported a virus-related fatality (of a 71-year-old comorbid patient from Phase 9 who had taken just one vaccine dose), the lone case across the tricity on Saturday.

In Panchkula, 510 people tested positive, a spike from 441 cases on Friday. The record was set on January 12, with 734 cases. Chandigarh led the single-day tally in the tricity with 1,795 cases, though it saw a slight dip for the first time in four days. The UT had recorded its all-time high with 1,834 cases on Friday.

Meanwhile, at the PGIMER, 151 more healthcare workers, including 43 doctors, tested positive. Since December 20, 1,360 healthcare workers, including 524 doctors, have contracted the virus at the region’s premier health institute in Chandigarh.

18,109 active cases, only 1.2% hospitalised

With a surge in daily infections, the active caseload in the tricity has jumped to 18,109, fast inching towards the record of 24,201 set during the second wave on May 12.

However, with most patients being asymptomatic or having just mild symptoms, just 222 (1.2%) are hospitalised. In Chandigarh, of 8,511 active cases, 160 people are hospitalised, 8,263 are isolated at their homes and 88 at mini Covid care centres.

Mohali has 6,744 active cases, but just 11 patients are hospitalised, one of whom is in the ICU. Panchkula currently has 2,865 active cases, of which 2,814 are home isolated and 51 are hospitalised.

Even the average case fatality rate in January is a negligible 0.05%, due to just 14 deaths recorded in comparison to 23,744 cases.

